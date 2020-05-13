Rana Daggubati’s family knew about his relationship with Miheeka; Wedding plans to start after the lockdown

Rana Daggubati's family is planning to start the marriage arrangements after the lockdown is lifted. He took to his Instagram space and announced that he is engaged with Miheeka Bajaj.

When Baahubali actor shared the news of his engagement with Miheeka Bajaj, it took over the internet, with the actor’s female fans sharing how heartbroken they were and his fans sending congratulatory messages to him. It was reported in Mumbai Mirror that the actor proposed to her virtually. While we are still waiting for more details about the engagement and the wedding date, it is being reported that Rana’s family knew about his relationship and the marriage plan is on the cards. They will start it as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

“He has proposed virtually in the time of lockdown. He and Miheeka, who is an interior designer and event manager, have been in a serious relationship for a while now. No official engagement has taken place yet due to the current situation, but it’s official. Their family and friends have been aware of their relationship and knew they were going to get married. Obviously, with the lockdown in place wedding planning will take place only once things return to normalcy,” a source was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

Rana Daggubati, who has appeared in Tollywood and Bollywood films, is known for his role as Balvaldevan in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali. Yesterday, he took to social media and announced his engagement with Miheeka Bajaj. The actor shared a photo of himself with Mikheeka and wrote, "And she said Yes :) #MiheekaBajaj." As soon as his picture came online, wishes and congratulatory messages started pouring in from fans and celebrities. Miheeka is an interior designer and she owns an event management company.

