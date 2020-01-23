Rana Daggubati’s Hiranyakasipa to go on floors soon; Read details

Rana Daggubati's next film, Hiranyakasipa is all set to go on floors soon.

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati’s Hiranyakasipa has been one of the most awaited movies ever since it was officially announced last year. Due to Rana’s ailment, the Gunasekhar directorial was put on hold. Rana, during his US stay, had worked on the film’s visual effects with reputed studios in Los Angeles. Now, the buzz is that the shooting of Hiranyakasipa will begin this summer. Post the wrap up of Virata Parvam, Rana will start the shooting of Hiranyakasipa in full swing.

Produced by Suresh Babu with a whopping Rs 150 crore budget, the film has several Hollywood technicians on board to achieve world-class output. Meanwhile, the makers of Virata Parvam recently wrapped up the Kerala shooting schedule. According to reports in Indian Express, Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi, Priyamani and Naveen Chandra’s major scenes were shot in Kerala. The highly anticipated film will also star Nandita Das, Eswari Rao and Zarina Wahab in key roles.

Coming back to Hiranyakasipa, the film will deal with the story of the mythological demon king who was killed by Narasimha, one of the ten avatars of Vishnu. Rana will be playing the role of the eponymous demon king, according to media reports. Meanwhile, reports suggested that Rana Daggubati opted out of Bhuj: The Pride of India because of date issues. As the actor had already postponed the shooting of Hiranyakasipa, he did not want to delay it further, due to which he opted out of Bhuj: The Pride of India.

