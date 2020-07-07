Rana Daggubati’s pre wedding bells chime loud as Miheeka Bajaj shares a glimpse of marriage preparation

While people are desperately waiting to hear news about the wedding plans of Rana Daggubati, photos like these are being received with loud cheer by fans and followers of the couple.

Pan Indian star Rana Daggubati’s bride-to-be Miheeka Bajaj took to her Instagram space and shared a photo of her a grand Jutti that she might be wearing during the wedding. With this, it is understood that the wedding bells of the couple are chiming louder day by day. While people are desperately waiting to hear news about the wedding plans of Rana Daggubati, photos like these are being received with loud cheer by fans and followers of the couple. Recently, Miheeka shared a few photos of herself in a wedding lehenga and it took over the internet.

On May 12, Rana Daggubati introduced Miheeka and announced on social media. While announcing about their relationship, Rana shared a photo of himself with Mikheeka and wrote, "And she said Yes #MiheekaBajaj." The couple exchanged the rings in a simple yet elegant engagement ceremony with close friends and family amid the lockdown in May. Rana Daggubati, who has appeared in Tollywood and Bollywood films, is known for his role as Bhallaladeva in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali. Miheeka is an interior designer and she owns an event management company.

On the work front, Rana will be next seen in Virata Parvam with Sai Pallavi, Priyamani and Nandita Das. Directed by Venu Udugul, Virata Parvam is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri. The film will have cinematography by Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani. Virata Parvam’s shooting is expected to be resumed soon, now that the Andhra Pradesh Government has granted permission to start the filming process. He will also be seen in the historical drama, Hiranyakashipu, in which Rana will be seen as the demon king.

