Rana Daggubati’s wife to be Miheeka Bajaj looks resplendent in her magenta outfit during mehendi ceremony

As Rana Daggubati is all set to marry his lady love Miheeka Bajaj, their pre-wedding festivities have begun and the pics are doing the round on social media.
7386 reads Mumbai Updated: August 7, 2020 08:31 pm
Rana Daggubati’s wife to be Miheeka Bajaj looks resplendent in her magenta outfit during mehendi ceremonyRana Daggubati’s wife to be Miheeka Bajaj looks resplendent in her magenta outfit during mehendi ceremony (pic credit: Reels and Frames)

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj have all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, the couple is all set to tie the knot on August 8. In fact, their wedding festivities have begun that the soon to wed couple is seen making the most of it. A few photos of the couple from their pre-wedding ceremonies have surfaced on social media and they look gorgeous together. Recently, we got our hands on the bride to be Miheeka’s pics from her mehendi ceremony and it was difficult to take our eyes off her.

For the ceremony, Miheeka wore a beautiful magenta coloured front slit long kurti with heavy golden embroidery which she had paired with magenta lehenga with a subtle embroidery. The bride to be completed her mehendi look with a beautiful maang teeka encrusted with polkis and pearls in 18 karat gold. Besides, her earring had Russian emeralds, pink tourmalines and polkis in 22 karat gold. Her loosely curled open hair locks added to her beauty and Miheeka did look resplendent as she posed with her mehndi.

Take a look at Miheeka’s mehendi look:

To note, it hasn’t been long when Rana announced his engagement with lady love Miheeka. While the couple is tying the knot during the lockdown, they have made sure to follow the guidelines in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak in the city. According to media reports, the wedding will be a small and intimate affair with a limited number of guests marking their presence.

