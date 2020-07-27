Rana Daggubati says he and Miheeka Bajaj make a great pair; CONFIRMS his wedding date?

Recently, Miheeka Bajaj shared some photos in lehenga and hinted at the wedding preparations that are happening at a brisk pace.

We all know that Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to tie the knot. Their low key engagement ceremony was one of the most talked-about things in the past couple of months. While many reports are making rounds that the couple will tie the knot on August 8, Rana Daggubati apparently confirmed in a media podcast that it was true and their wedding will happen on August 8. Apparently, the ‘Lagna Patrikalu’ ceremony has also been completed, and they are inching close to the wedding.

Recently, Miheeka Bajaj shared on her Instagram space, her bridal footwear. She also shared some photos in lehenga and hinted at the wedding preparations that are happening at a brisk pace. While people are desperately waiting to hear news about the wedding plans of Rana Daggubati, this news is being received with loud cheer by fans and followers of the couple. Rana Daggubati, who has appeared in Tollywood and Bollywood films, is known for his role as Bhallaladeva in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali. Miheeka is an interior designer and she owns an event management company.

About his wedding plans, The Times Of India quoted Rana Daggubati as saying, “I think I am growing up and it's time to get married. She's lovely, and we make a great pair. We draw positive energy from one another. I am getting married on August 8. On the personal front, it's been the best time of my life, getting married to Miheeka. It's been pretty awesome".

