Rana Daggubati says 'Miss you my friend' as he receives a golden bust of late Puneeth Rajkumar; PIC

Meanwhile, dropping the photo on Instagram, he captioned it, "The Best thing you will see today #puneethrajkumar." The smiling bust perfectly captures the essence of the late Puneeth Rajkumar.

The entire Sandalwood industry was left in shock when Puneeth Rajkumar suddenly passed away at the age of 46 in October last year after suffering a massive heart attack while working out in the gym. Remembering the Kannada superstar, Rana Daggubati shared a picture of a golden bust of the late star in his office. Posting the picture on Twitter, he captioned the post, "The most beautiful memory came into my office today. Miss you my friend. #PuneethRajkumar."

On the work front, Rana Daggubati will be seen sharing the screen with his uncle and actor Venkatesh Daggubati in the forthcoming web series Rana Naidu. These two are working together on a project for the first time. The show is inspired by the popular American crime show, Ray Donovan.

Made under the direction of Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, the venture will talk about Rana Naidu, (Rana Daggubati) a celebrity fixer, who does their dirty work. His father is an ex-conman, (Venkatesh Daggubati) who is unexpectedly released from prison, leading to some life-changing events that make for the story of Rana Naidu.

Backed by Sunder Aaron under the banner of Locomotive Global Media LLP, the web series was announced in January this year. While the official release date for the drama has not been revealed, it is expected to be out shortly.

In the meantime, Rana Daggubati last graced the silver screens with the Telugu drama Virata Parvam, alongside Sai Pallavi.

