Rana Daggubati screams with joy on seeing his childhood PIC with uncle Venkatesh Daggubati; See

Actress Khushboo Sundar shared a throwback picture of Baahubali star Rana Daggubati with his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. She captioned the picture as, “Hey Junior, see what I found in my wardrobe!!! What beautiful memories we have @RanaDaggubati”. To this, the star replied, “Wow wow thank you and Happy new year to you”.

The picture has the actor sitting on his uncle’s lap. The actor also shares a very special bond with his dad. He recently wished his dad on his birthday with an old photo of the father-son duo sharing an infectious laugh.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati will be sharing screen space with Pawan Kalyan in his next. The project titled Bheemla Nayak is being helmed by Chandra Sagar. The film is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum which was directed by Sachy. Besides Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan, the film also stars Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon in lead roles. While S. Thaman has provided music for the film, Ravi K. Chandran has handled the cinematography. Financed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments, the flick is scheduled for a theatrical release on 25 February 2022.

Rana Daggubati was last seen in director Sathyasiva’s period drama. Titled Madai Thiranthu, the project was released on 31 December 2021. The project also starred Regina Cassandra, Sathyaraj, and Nassar. The venture was stuck since 2019 owing to differences between the producer and the lead actor, but the film finally saw the light of day.