Rana Daggubati sends a goodie box to Trisha Krishnan as the latter wishes him for Kaadan’s success; See Pic

It is known that Rana Daggubati and Trisha Krishnan dated a few years back. The Baahubali actor even agreed it on a talk sow with and stated that it did not work out and they had to break up. Now, Rana Daggubati had sent her and several other celebrities a goodie box as his film Kaadan hit the big screens. Trisha Krishnan captured a video of the goodie box and thanked him for it, while wishing the Kaadan team.

Rana, who shared the video, thanked Trisha Krishnan for her support. Directed by Kumki fame Prabhu Solomon, Kaadan has released in three languages namely Telugu (Aranya), Hindi (Haathi Mere Saathi) and Tamil (Kaadan). Apart from Rana Daggubati, the film also has Vishnu Vishal in the lead role. Apart from this, Rana Daggubati also has in his kitty, a film with Sai Pallavi titled as Virata Parvam. He is also expected to join the crew of his next with Pawan Kalyan.

On the other hand, Trisha Krishnan was shooting for Mani Ratnam's magnum opus titled Ponniyin Selvan. It is expected that she will be seen as the Chola queen Kundavai Devi. The film also has , Jayam Ravi and Karthi in the lead roles. The film is based on the Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan by Amarar Kalki. She also has a Mollywood film titled Ram with Mohanlal directed by Jeethu Joseph.

