Rana Daggubati sends heartfelt birthday wishes for Rakul Preet Singh and SS Rajamouli; Shares PHOTOS

Rana Daggubati took to his Instagram space and sent Rakul Preet Singh and SS Rajamouli his heart felt birthday wishes.

On the birthday of SS Rajamouli and Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati wished them both by sharing their photos on Instagram. Rana also sent them his heartfelt birthday wishes. In his photo with Rakul, they both can be seen sitting next to each other at a function. In his photo with Rajamouli, they both can be seen preparing for a scene for the movie Baahubali.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rana will be next seen in Virata Parvam directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film has Sai Pallavi, Priya Mani and Nandita Das as the leading ladies. It was recently reported that the film’s shooting will be restarted in the month of November. Before the lockdown was imposed, his next film titled Hiranyakashyapa was announced, in which Rana will be seen as the demon king.

On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh will be next seen in Indian 2, directed by Shankar. The film has Kamal Haasan as the male lead, while Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as another leading lady. She also has in her kitty Check with Nithiin and Priya Prakash Warrier. SS Rajamouli is currently busy with the shooting of the period drama RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and in the lead roles. After RRR, he will be directing a film for Mahesh Babu.

