Rana Daggubati shares first glimpse of the upcoming film Virata Parvam; Check it out

South star Rana Daggupati took to social media and shared a glimpse of his look from his upcoming movie Virata Parvam.

Rana Daggubati, who kept postponing to join the sets of Virata Parvam, has finally joined the shooting and he shared a glimpse of his look from the film on social media. The actor shared a picture on Instagram, in which he can be seen covering his face with a red scarf. Rana was supposed to join the shoot in July 2019. However, he had to postpone the shooting dates in order to get treatment in the USA for a minor ailment. He returned from the States in November. However, he could not start with shooting in November too due to unknown reasons.

Virata Parvam will be Rana’s first film with director Venu Udugula. Other than Rana, the film also stars Sai Pallavi in the lead. Meanwhile, Rana will be seen in a mythological movie titled Hiranya Kashyapa, directed by Gunasekhar. The film is currently in pre-production. Suresh Babu is producing the film and reports suggest that the film will go on floor during summer 2020.

Check out Rana’s post here:

Meanwhile, talking about Venky Mama, Rana told India Today that his grandfather would have scolded him for not acting with his uncle. He was quoted as saying, “If my grandfather was here now, he would have scolded me badly. He would be happy with my dad, my chinna nana (uncle Venkatesh) and Chaitanya as well. He would have scolded me as to why I couldn't do what they did”. The film hit the big screens on December 13, 2019.

Check Venky Mama trailer here:

Credits :Twitter

Read More