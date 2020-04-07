Rana Daggubati shares a glimpse of his workout routine as he gears to match up with Dulquer Salmaan

South star Rana Daggubati, who is in Toronto, shared a glimpse of his workout routine and is setting major fitness goals. The actor also tagged Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan and mentioned that he is all set to match up to his fitness level.

Despite the lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak, celebrities are keeping their fans motivated by sharing their intense workout session from home. A few celebrities are guiding us through it all while the nation is currently in the self-quarantined period. South star Rana Daggubati, who is in Toronto, shared a glimpse of his workout routine and is setting major fitness goals. The actor also tagged Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan and mentioned that he is all set to match up to his fitness level. The Baahubali star wrote, "Coming into your game, Dulquer Salmaan."

Rana Daggubati is literally keeping his fans updated about everything. The actor also shared a picture of him wearing a recycled headband. The handsome hunk has made a headband from his old t-shirt sleeve and is getting old hacks back to use. He is literally being creative while self-quarantined. Are you planning to try this hack already? Taking to the Instagram story, Rana wrote, "Made a headband from an old t-shirt sleeve. Old tips back to use." Check out his Instagram story below.

On the work front, after the lockdown ends, Rana Daggubati will be seen back on his popular chat show, ‘No.1 Yaari with Rana season 3’. Rana's Haathi Mere Saathi, which was scheduled to release in April has been postponed due to COVID-19. The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared an official statement regarding the same.

"In light of recent developments of COVID19 Coronavirus, our recent announcement regarding the scheduled release of Haathi Mere Saathi, Aranya (Telugu title) and Kaadan (Tamil title) stands changed. In solidarity with our partners, exhibitors, distributors and audiences, we pray for health and happiness of all and as we are monitoring the situation, we do hope that we come back with a new release date soon. Sincerely, the entire cast and crew that worked tirelessly to bring this story to you," reads the post.

