Rana Daggubati shares a photo with Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh but his caption steals the show

Rana Daggubati shared a dashing looking picture of him with Naga Chaitanya and his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati, clicked at his pre-wedding festivities.
Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati has treated his fans with an epic photo of him with cousin Naga Chaitanya and uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. The picture has been clicked at Rana's pre-wedding festivities and it has taken social media by storm. Rana shared a dashing looking picture of him with Naga Chaitanya and his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati, clicked at his pre-wedding festivities. However, the caption for the picture clearly steals the show. Rana wrote, "#VenkyMamaTurns34 The Style, The Simplycity, THE VICTORY!! and we couldn't agree more. Venkatesh Daggubati will be turning 60 this year in December and he is the perfect definition of 'ageing gracefully'. 

During the release of Venky Mama, Rana Daggubati, who interviewed Venkatesh Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya together for the film, said his brother Chay is an overachiever. "Before I talk about this film, let me talk about Chaitanya. He is younger to me age-wise, but he does everything before I could even attempt to. He's younger to me, but passed college before I could, got married before I could and now, he has done a film with my uncle before I could," Rana said. 

Rana Daggubati tied the knot with Miheeka Bajaj on August 8 in Hyderabad. The wedding was attended by Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Allu Arjun and Rama Charan among a few close friends and family members. 

