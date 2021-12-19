Rana Daggubati showers birthday love on wife Miheeka Bajaj; Shares a lovely throwback photo

Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj turns a year older today, December 19. Miheeka, who is an entrepreneur, is being showered with love and best wishes from her friends on social media. Rana also posted a super cute throwback photo of them together from a holiday and wrote, "Happy birthday to you wife...have the best one."

The star wife reposted the same on her Instagram story and wrote, "Thank you baby! (sic)." Rana and Miheeka tied the knot last year during the pandemic. They got married in August at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad in presence of their family members. Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, Ram Charan were also present at their wedding.

Meanwhile, check out Rana's birthday post for his ladylove:

During the release of his film Haathi Mere Saathi, Rana, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, opened up about how his life has changed post marriage. "It's fun and great..a part of me has settled and is happy...all the mad energy has kind of tamed...It feels good...I'm growing up," said Rana with a smile from ear to ear.

Rana, who is known for being a shy person, proposed to Miheeka on a call. However, Miheeka already had an idea of what's coming. It was Rana who popped the question and it was an immediate 'yes' from her.

