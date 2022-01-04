Rana Daggubati starrer 1945 to finally release on 7 January 2022

The makers of Rana Daggubati’s upcoming venture, 1945 have finally announced the film’s release date. The film directed by Sathyasiva will release on 7 January 2022. The news was announced on social media via a Twitter post, “The long overdue @RanaDaggubati action India independence based film #1945Movie has announced a Release on Jan 7.”

The period drama had been simultaneously shot in Telugu and Tamil. Financed by S. N. Rajarajan of K Production, the film stars Regina Cassandra and Sathyaraj and Nassar in pivotal roles. The film was left unfinished since 2019 due to differences between the producer and the lead actor, but now, it has cleared and the Telugu version of 1945 is finally scheduled to release on 7 January. Yuvan Shankar Raja has provided score for the flick, while Sathya Ponmar has taken care of cinematography. Gopi Krishna has done the editing for the project.

