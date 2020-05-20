Rana Daggubati starrer Aranya to be released on a digital streaming platform?

According to news reports, the film Aranya could be released on Netflix. But, the makers of the film have not yet made an official announcement about the film releasing on a digital platform.

The Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati will be seen next in the south flick called Aranya. The latest news reports suggest that the Rana Daggubati starrer will be released on a digital streaming platform. According to news reports, the film Aranya could be released on Netflix. But, the makers of the film have not yet made an official announcement about the film's release. The film will be released in Hindi as Haathi Mere Saathi and in Tamil, it is called Kaadan. The Telugu version is titled Aranya. The film revolves around the story of an elephant and his master played by the Baahubali actor.

The south actor, Rana Daggubati made headlines when he announced his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj on his Instagram account. The fans and followers of the southern actor flooded the social media with messages congratulating the actor and Miheeka. The news reports suggest that the actor is expected to tie the knot soon with Miheeka Bajaj. Rana Daggubati shared a stunning picture of himself with Miheeka on his Instagram account with the news of his engagement.

Many celebrities from the south film industry and co-stars of the actor congratulated the actor on the happy news. Now, the fans and film audiences are looking forward to watching Aranya with Rana in the lead. The official teaser of the film with Rana Daggubati in the lead looks very promising. The actor will be seen in a never seen before look.

