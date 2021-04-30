  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rana Daggubati to start shooting for a pan Indian film after wrapping up the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Rana Daggubati is currently waiting for the release of his film with Sai Pallavi titled Virata Parvam.
6894 reads Mumbai
Rana Daggubati to start shooting for a pan Indian film after wrapping up the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum Rana Daggubati to start shooting for a pan Indian film after wrapping up the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In what has come as an exciting news to the fans of Rana Daggubati, it has been revealed that the actor will be seen in yet another pan-Indian film. Producers Gopinath Achanta and CH Rambabu are collaborating to bankroll the yet to be titled project with Rana Daggubati as the lead actor. The film will have a pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. It will be shot after Rana's next film, which is the Tollywood remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which also has Pawan Kalyan.

According to Cinema Express, producers Gopichand and Rambabu said that the film will have Rana in a never before seen avatar. “The principal photography will commence after Rana’s portions for the film with Pawan Kalyan is wrapped up”. The report further added that the makers have not yet decided the director, technical crew and the leading lady for the project.

Also Read: Meghana Raj writes an emotional post & shares throwback pic with Chiranjeevi Sarja; Says I love you, Come back

Rana has in his kitty an upcoming film titled Virata Parvam which has Sai Pallavi as the leading lady. Besides Kaadan and Virata Parvam and the Tollywood remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Rana Daggubati also has in his pipeline, a mythological drama titled and Hiranyakashyap. As far as the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum is concerned, the film is directed by Saagar K Chandra. Photos of the film’s pooja ceremony were shared by the makers a couple of months back. Rana was last seen in the multi-lingual film Aaranya, which was directed by Prabhu Solomon.

Credits :Cinema Express

You may like these
PICS: Ritu Varma aces floral jumpsuit, Nani flaunts new look as they take part in Rana Daggubati’s No 1 Yaari
Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer Virata Parvam's release date postponed amidst rising COVID 19 cases
Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati and others share birthday CDP ahead of Stylish Star Allu Arjun's birthday
PHOTOS: Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya look their stylish best as they grace Rana Daggubati's chat show
Rana Daggubati sends a goodie box to Trisha Krishnan as the latter wishes him for Kaadan’s success; See Pic
PHOTOS: Rana Daggubati’s Yaari No 1 graced by Rakul Preet Singh, Nagarjuna, Lakshmi Manchu, Nithiin and others