Rana Daggubati to start shooting for a pan Indian film after wrapping up the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Rana Daggubati is currently waiting for the release of his film with Sai Pallavi titled Virata Parvam.

In what has come as an exciting news to the fans of Rana Daggubati, it has been revealed that the actor will be seen in yet another pan-Indian film. Producers Gopinath Achanta and CH Rambabu are collaborating to bankroll the yet to be titled project with Rana Daggubati as the lead actor. The film will have a pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. It will be shot after Rana's next film, which is the Tollywood remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which also has Pawan Kalyan.

According to Cinema Express, producers Gopichand and Rambabu said that the film will have Rana in a never before seen avatar. “The principal photography will commence after Rana’s portions for the film with Pawan Kalyan is wrapped up”. The report further added that the makers have not yet decided the director, technical crew and the leading lady for the project.

Also Read: Meghana Raj writes an emotional post & shares throwback pic with Chiranjeevi Sarja; Says I love you, Come back

Rana has in his kitty an upcoming film titled Virata Parvam which has Sai Pallavi as the leading lady. Besides Kaadan and Virata Parvam and the Tollywood remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Rana Daggubati also has in his pipeline, a mythological drama titled and Hiranyakashyap. As far as the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum is concerned, the film is directed by Saagar K Chandra. Photos of the film’s pooja ceremony were shared by the makers a couple of months back. Rana was last seen in the multi-lingual film Aaranya, which was directed by Prabhu Solomon.

Credits :Cinema Express

Share your comment ×