Rana Daggubati suffers from partial blindness; Opens up about his kidney transplant

Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati recently made his OTT debut with Rana Naidu. The crime drama also features his real-life uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. During the promotional interviews for the show, Rana opened up about suffering from partial blindness and also about his kidney transplant.

In an interview with The Bombay Journey, Rana Daggubati opened his heart out about his health issues. He also said that after going through 2 transplants- corneal and kidney, he feels like a 'Terminator'. "So, I was like, ‘come on, I am still surviving and you just have to keep going," the actor said during the interview.

For the unversed, Rana Daggubati can't see from his right eye and had a corneal transplant done when he was young. "Many people can get broken because of a physical problem and even if it gets fixed, there is a certain heaviness that will still be there," said Rana during the same interview.

Rana Daggubati, being as brave as he can, has ended his silence on facing severe health issues. In 2022, on Samantha's chat show, Sam Jam, Rana revealed, "When life was on a fast forward, there was suddenly a pause button. There was BP, calcification around the heart and you have failed kidneys... It could have been a 70 per cent chance of stroke or haemorrhage and 30 per cent chance of death straight."

Rana's Netflix series Rana Naidu alongside his uncle Venkatesh is an official adaptation of the American crime drama show Ray Donovan.

