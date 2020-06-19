Rana Daggubati & Suresh Babu to open doors of their Hyderabad and Vizag studios for Hindi filmmakers?

The news reports suggest Rana Daggubati and Suresh Babu could give their studios to Hindi filmmakers who want to resume their respective shoots in Hyderabad and Vizag.

The latest news update about the Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati suggest that the actor and his father Suresh Babu have been getting many requests to open doors to their studios in Hyderabad and Vizag for filming work. The news reports suggest Rana Daggubati and Suresh Babu could give their studios to Hindi filmmakers who want to resume their respective shoots in Hyderabad and Vizag. Suresh Babu reportedly told Mumbai Mirror that the filmmakers are hoping to get a studio space for shooting which is safe and secure. Suresh Babu further goes on to add that the filmmakers are checking out locations outside their home state which are less risky in nature.

The Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati who will feature as the lead actor in the upcoming film Aranya reportedly stated that in the coming weeks, many filmmakers will restart their filming work. Some southern states have already given permission to the south film industry to resume their shooting work. But, the respective governments, have put in place strict rules and regulations to make sure that all the cast and crew present on the set is safe. On the work front, the southern actor Rana Daggubati will be playing the lead in Aranya which features a man vs animal theme.

The actor also announced his engagement with Miheeka Bajaj. The fans and followers of the Baahubali actor received many congratulatory messages on social media. There is a strong buzz that Rana and Miheeka will tie the knot in the month of August.

