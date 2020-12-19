Rana Daggubati surprises wife Miheeka with a candle light pizza party on her birthday; See PHOTO

Rana Daggubati took to his Instagram space and shared a photo of Miheeka, where she was seen surrounded by candles and pizzas.

Sensational South star Rana Daggubati was spotted along with his wife at the airport today, and it was learnt that the dashing couple were traveling to celebrate Miheeka’s birthday during a vacation. While we are all waiting for them to upload photos from the holiday, Rana has now shared a photo of Miheeka on his Instagram stories. In the photo, Miheeka was seen in a little black dress surrounded by candles and pizza. Sharing the photo, Rana wished her on her birthday.

Sharing the status, Miheeka thanked him for the surprise. As soon as the photo came up online, the fans and followers of the celebrity couple shared it across all social media platforms all the while wishing her for her birthday. Well, it looks like Rana knows his way around to ace the PDA game, and so does Miheeka.

See the photo here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rana will be next seen in Virata Parvam, where he will share the screen space with Sai Pallavi, Nandita Das and Priya Mani. It is expected that the cast members will join the sets of the film soon. He also has in his kitty, Haathi Mere Saathi. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the film also features Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in important roles. The music for the film has been composed by Shantanu Moitra.

