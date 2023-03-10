Rana Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, and others attend the Rana Naidu screening: See PICS

Rana Naidu, the highly anticipated crime drama series has premiered on the renowned OTT platform Netflix. The project marks the onscreen reunion of the popular Telugu actors and real-life uncle-nephew duo, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Rana Daggubati. Even though the duo has earlier shared the screen multiple times, they are set to play a father and son for the first time on screen. Ahead of the release, the makers of Rana Naidu held a grand screening event for the Netflix series, on Thursday night.

Rana Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, and others attend the Rana Naidu screening

The grand screening event of Rana Naidu, which was held in Mumbai on March 9, Thursday was attended by the show's cast and crew members. Rana Daggubati, who is playing the titular character Rana Naidu in the film, opted for a casual look as he attended the screening event of the highly anticipated project. The renowned Telugu star looked handsome in a black pullover, which he paired up with a pair of beige trousers and a pair of statement sunglasses. Surveen Chawla, who is appearing as the female lead in the highly anticipated project, looked pretty in a white dress, as she attended the screening. She completed her look with a messy bun hairdo and dewy make-up.

Check out the Rana Naidu screening pictures, below:

About Rana Naidu

The highly anticipated project, which is helmed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S Varma, revolves around a 'fixer' named Rana Naidu and his strained relationship with his estranged father Naga Naidu. From the promising official trailer of Rana Naidu, it is evident that the Netflix series depicts how far a father-son relationship can go wrong. Along with Venkatesh and Rana, the web series features a stellar star cast including Surveen Chawla, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, Sushant Singh, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Bannerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, Rajni Basumatary, Adithya Menon, and others in the supporting roles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh look stylish at Rana Naidu promotions; Shruti Haasan twins with Santanu Hazarika