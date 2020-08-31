  1. Home
Rana Daggubati to team up with Milind Rau for his next?

Jointly produced by Suresh Productions and Achanta Gopinath, it is expected that the makers will announce more details about the rest of the cast and crew soon.
We all know that Rana Daggubati is awaiting the release of his multi lingual film Aranya/Kaadan/Haathi Mere Saathi, which is currently in post-production. Now, a new report has come up which states that the actor is all set to join hands with director Milind Rau for his next film after Virata Parvam. Apparently, this film will also be a supernatural thriller just like the director’s previous one, Gruham. The film will reportedly be high on VFX.

According to The Times Of India, when the director narrated the story to Rana, he was mighty impressed with it and gave his nod immediately. The film will be produced by Suresh Productions, along with Achanta Gopinath. More details about the rest of the cast and crew are expected to be made soon officially. Meanwhile, the filing of his next film Virata Parvam is expected to be resumed soon.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Launch Date, Time: Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted show to kickstart from September 6

The Venu Udugala directorial is about the story of Naxals and it also stars Sai Pallavi as the leading lady, while Priya Mani and Nandita Das will be seen playing key roles. If reports are anything to go by, the film will have Rana playing the role of a Naxalite, while Sai Pallavi will be seen playing the role of a country singer turned Naxalite. Rana made the headlines recently after he tied the know with a Hyderabad based interior designer Miheeka Bajaj.

