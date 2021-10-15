Rana Daggubati teams up with director Milind Rau for Pan Indian film

Rana Daggubati is all set to collaborate with director Milind Rau for his forthcoming film, which is yet again going to be a pan Indian film. On a festive day, this announcement has been made with a video revealing the major cast and crew. The yet to be titled movie is produced by Spirit Media in collaboration with Viswasanti Movies.

It is said that Milind Rau met Rana Daggubati before the latter’s wedding and discussed the project. The actor was quite impressed with the storyline. The film is touted to be a supernatural thriller and more details about the rest of the cast and crew are expected to be made soon officially.

Rana Daggubati has a bag full of films to entertain his fans this year and the upcoming one too. Rana Daggubati will be sharing the screen space with Power Star Pawan Kalyan in his upcoming film titled Bheemla Nayak. This film is the official Telugu remake of Mollywood's film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, Bheemla Nayak is slated to release next year for Sankranthi 2022.

Also Read: RC16: Ram Charan collaborates with Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri for his next

Rana Daggubati is looking forward to the release of Virata Parvam alongside Sai Pallavi. He is also busy shooting for a web series with Venkatesh Daggubati titled Rana Nadiu, which will release on Netfli