Rana Daggubati thanks Chiranjeevi for launching Virata Parvam's teaser; Shares special moments with megastar.

Rana Daggubati thanked megastar Chiranjeevi for his sweet gesture as he launched the teaser of his upcoming film Virata Parvam with Sai Pallavi. See photos below.

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's upcoming film Virata Parvam's teaser dropped today and it has made ample noise on social media. The film which is set in the backdrop of Andhra Pradesh's Maoist movement in the '90s will see the Baahubali actor as a Naxalite. While fans were awaiting for teaser, megastar Chiranjeevi further delighted fans by sharing the teaser.

While unveiling the almost 90-second teaser, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Happy to launch #VirataParvamTeaser. It looks raw and realistic. Great storytelling by @venuudugulafilm. My best wishes to @RanaDaggubati and @Sai_Pallavi92. Good luck to the entire team @SLVCinemasOffl @SureshProdns."

Rana Daggubati was more ecstatic with the megastar launching their teaser and took to social media to thank him for his sweet gesture. Taking to Twitter, Rana shared a couple of photos with Chiranjeevi as they hugged each other and smiled for the camera. He wrote, "Thank you sir for launching the teaser of #VirataParvam! @KChiruTweets."

Check out Rana's latest photos with Chiranjeevi below:

The film's story revolves around Sai Pallavi, who plays the role of Vennela, who falls in love with Rana's character and his poetry. Rana plays Comrade Ravanna who is known by his pen name Aranya. Written and directed by Venu Udugula, the film is inspired from true events that took place in the 90s. Virata Parvam also stars Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in important roles.

WATCH: Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi's Virata Parvam teaser

