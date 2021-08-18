Rana Daggubati transports to weekend and his latest swag filled photo is proof

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati is giving us major weekend vibes with his latest photo on Instagram. Sharing a swag-filled photo with a mini-bar in the backdrop, Rana captioned it, "A familiar setting." Rana is very choosy about posting photos on social media but when he does it, he makes sure to leave his fans stunned by it.

One can see, Rana Daggubati is sporting a black sweatshirt with black joggers and a beanie. The handsome hunk is clearly channeling the weekend mood and is lounging like a king in a cosy designed space. Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj recently celebrated one year of their marriage. Miheeka Bajaj also shared a majestic photo of them alongside a romantic note that read, "Happy anniversary my love! It’s been the most blissful year! I love you to the ends of the world and more! Thank you for being you and being the most wonderful human being!! Here’s to a lifetime more.. Because it’s a countdown till we’re not around … @ranadaggubati #mylife #mylove."

On the work front, Rana Daggubati is shooting for his next film with Pawan Kalyan. Titled, Bheemla Nayak, the film is a remake of Malayalam hit film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Directed by Sagar Chandra, the team is currently shooting for the film in Hyderabad. Trivikram Srinivas has penned the script. Ravi K Chandran is handling the camera while National award winner Naveen Nooli is on the edit.

