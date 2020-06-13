Rana Daggubati twinning with his BFF Ram Charan in this THROWBACK photo will make you miss yours

In this throwback photo, Rana Daggubati and his best friend from the industry Ram Charan can be seen twinning in similar shirts.

Rana Daggubati, who managed to capture all our hearts with his one role as Bhallaladeva in Baahubali, instantly rose to his fame after the film. Now, he is famous across the country and his role in the film is has created a milestone for antagonists in Indian cinema. In this throwback photo with his friend actor Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati can be seen twinning with checked shirts. Sharing the photo, Rana wrote on the photo sharing application, “Charan and I :) smtimes we still have the same likes”.

Rana Daggubati recently broke the internet after pictures of the actor from his Roka ceremony with Miheeka Bajaj surfaced online. They got engaged in a private ceremony with kin as guests on May 20 amid the ongoing lockdown for COVID 19. Before the engagement, Rana Daggubati took to his social media and broke the news by sharing a photo with Miheeka. Ever since their engagement photos surfaced online, social media is filled with congratulatory messages to the couple, and queries about the wedding plans are piling up even today.

On the work front, Rana will be next seen in Virata Parvam with Sai Pallavi, Priyamani and Nandita Das. Directed by Venu Udugul, Virata Parvam is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri. According to media reports, Rana, Nandita Das and Priyamani will be seen as Naxalites, while Sai Pallavi will be seen as a country singer-turned Naxalite in Virata Parvam. However, no official announcement has been made on the plot yet. The film will have cinematography by Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani. He will also be seen in the historical drama, Hiranyakashipu, in which Rana will be seen as the demon king.

On the other hand, Ram Charan will be next seen in SS Rajamouli directorial RRR along with Jr NTR. Other than Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR has , Irish actors Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson in key roles. The makers have revealed Ram Charan’s first look from the film on his birthday. The film will be a historic drama from the pre-independence era. It is expected that this film will be magnificent as it is being made on a mammoth budget of Rs 350 crore. Ram Charan is also producing Chiranjeevi’s next film. Titled Acharya, the film is directed by Koratala Siva and it has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady.

