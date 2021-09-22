Rana Daggubati & Venkatesh announce Netflix series RanaNaidu; See uncle & nephew's dapper photo

The uncle and nephew trio of Daggubati, Rana and Venkatesh are teaming up together for a web series on Netflix, titled Rana Naidu. This big announcement made by Netflix is making the fans go gaga as Tollywood fans have been waiting so long for this multistarrer. They also shared a photo of the uncle and nephew trio, looking dapper as ever.

The series is an official adaptation of the American crime drama Ray Donovan. Produced by Sunder Aaron of Locomotive Global Media LLP, Rana Naidu will be directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma. The story will follow the life of Rana Naidu, a professional fixer for Bollywood and Mumbai’s elite.

In a statement quoted by Hindu, Rana Daggubati said, “It is completely different from what both of us have done in our careers so far. I am extremely happy to work with a crew and a platform that knows this format the best. It will be new, challenging and fun. We are looking forward to filming soon.”

Venkatesh added, “I cannot wait to work with Rana. I am sure we will have a blast on sets. I am a huge fan of Ray Donovan and the team is pulling out all the stops to ensure we do justice to it.”