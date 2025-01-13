Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati and other family members booked in criminal case over illegal demolition of hotel; REPORTS

Rana Daggubati and his uncle Venkatesh, along with several other members of the Daggubati family have hit the headlines after the Hyderabad police registered a criminal case against them. The background of this case dates back to the previous year when the family allegedly got involved in the illegal demolition of a property.

For the unversed, Venkatesh Daggubati and other members of his family had allegedly demolished the Deccan Kitchen Hotel situated in Film Nagar of Hyderabad.

Based on sources and reports, this property was owned by the Daggubati family but was leased out to a person named Nanda Kumar. A section of this property was first demolished in November 2022 by the GHMC, along with other adjoining structures constructed by Kumar, citing them as unauthorised.

Thereafter, in July 2023, the Nampally Court sought an explanation from the GHMC for this action and ordered to maintain a status quo but the Daggubati family prompted Nanda Kumar to completely raze the property in January 2024, thereby, violating the stay order.

And now, Kumar, in his statement, has mentioned that he had suffered a loss of Rs. 20 crore after the demolition of the hotel. Hence, the High Court ordered an investigation to be carried out in the matter, whilst the Hyderabad police registered a case against the Daggubati family.

Speaking about the case, besides Rana and Venkatesh, the case has also been registered against the Baahubali actor’s father Suresh Rana as well as his brother Daggubati Abhiram, under sections 448, 452, 458, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

