Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh looks stylish at Rana Naidu promotions; Shruti Haasan twins with Santanu Hazarika

Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh got clicked at the promotions of their upcoming series Rana Naidu. The nephew and uncle duo looked their best in stylish outfits as they promoted their web series in Hyderabad. Both the actors kept their outfits basic yet stylish and posed for cameras.

While Rana looked dashing in black jeans paired up with an off-white tee and olive green jacket, Venkatesh opted for blue jeans, a brown t-shirt and a pink shirt. The actors were all smiles as they promoted their highly anticipated web series, which is releasing on Netflix.

Rana Naidu is the adaptation of the American series Ray Donovan. Set in Mumbai, where glitz meets grime, Rana Naidu sees Rana as a celebrity fixer, and Naga (Venkatesh), his estranged father. Directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, Rana Naidu will release on OTT platform, Netflix on March 10.



Shruti Haasan twins with her beau Santanu Hazarika

Shruti Haasan and her beau Santanu Hazarika also got clicked in Mumbai, on Monday night. The couple stepped out for a dinner date in Bandra and looked perfect in twinning outfits. They twinned in their favourite colour black and posed for the cameras. While Shruti wore a black crop top and shirt and paired up with a net overtop, Santanu kept it basic in shorts and a printed tee.

The couple has been in a live-in relationship for some time now, and is often papped by shutterbugs after dinner dates and also at the airport.