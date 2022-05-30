Rana Daggubati & Venkatesh pose for pics with team as they wrap up the Netflix series Rana Naidu

The uncle-nephew duo of Tollywood, Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati are all set to appear together in the upcoming Telugu web series, Rana Naidu, which will stream on Netflix. The series, which was announced in January, has wrapped up the entire shoot. The makers shared a few pics of Rana, Venkatesh and team as they announced wrap up.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Netflix India wrote, "Some news to make your Monday better: IT’S A WRAP ON THE SETS OF RANA NAIDU AND WE’RE ONE STEP CLOSER TO SEEING OUR FAVES ON SCREEN."

Recently, Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Surveen Chawla were clicked by the shutterbugs outside a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai as they came together to celebrate the wrap up of their series, Rana Naidu.

The series is an official adaptation of the American crime drama Ray Donovan. Produced by Sunder Aaron of Locomotive Global Media LLP, Rana Naidu will be directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma. The story will follow the life of Rana Naidu, a professional fixer for Bollywood and Mumbai’s elite. Rana Naidu is being helmed by Karan Anshuman in association with Suparn Verma and stars Surveen Chawla as the female lead.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati is waiting for the release of his upcoming film titled Virata Parvam, which has been postponed from quite long time due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film stars Sai Pallavi as the female lead. Helmed by director Venu Udugula, the films follow the tale of a 1990s Naxalite movement in the Telangana region. Virata Parvam will release worldwide in theatres on July 1st.

On the other end, Venkatesh is currently enjoying the success of his recently released comedy film F3: Fun and Frustration, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster film F4. This Telugu movie was released in theatres the day before yesterday on 27th May and garnered positive reviews from all across.

