Rana Daggubati & Venkatesh remember Dr Ramanaidu on his birth anniversary with heartfelt posts; PICS

Today, June 6 marks the birth anniversary of ace producer of Tollywood, Ramanadiu Daggubati. Rana Daggubati, the grandson of Ramanaidu, took to his social media handle and shared a throwback pic with his grandfather to remember on the special occasion. He captioned the pic, "My Spirit." In the pic, one can see, Ramanaidu and Rana standing beside each other as they posed for cameras.

Venkatesh Daggubati, the son of Ramanaidu, also paid tribute to his father on his birth anniversary. He shared a monochrome pic with his dad and wrote, "Love and Miss you always Nana. #DRNJayanthi."

Take a look here:

Ramanaidu Daggubati is one of the legends that Tollywood produced and his contribution to Tollywood and Indian cinema made him a legend in the field of cinema. Ramanaidu was known as an ace producer and a visionary in his time and has produced movies in multiple languages. He is also known as an astute politician having represented Bapatla constituency as a Member Of The Parliament. He is also father to Suresh Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati, and grandfather to Rana Daggubati, both of whom are legends in their own right in the current era of Tollywood.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati is waiting for the release of his upcoming film titled Virata Parvam, co-starring Sai Pallavi. Directed by Venu Udugula, Virata Parvam will release worldwide in theatres on July 17th. The much awaited trailer was released yesterday and looked every bit of intriguing. Rana plays the role of Comrade Ravanna who is known by his pen name Aranya while Sai Pallavi is seen as his admirer named Vennela.

Venkatesh, on the other end, is basking the success of his recently released film F3, sequel of 2019 film F2: The film, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Tej and Mehreen Pirzada, is roaring at the box office by giving a laughter riot to audiences.