Rana Daggubati wishes 'old friend' Trisha Krishnan with a beautiful throwback pic on her birthday

The Baahubali star Rana Daggubati took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of him with Trisha Krishnan on her birthday.

Southern beauty Trisha Krishnan celebrates her 37th birthday today, May 4 and fans have taken social media by storm as they send her lovely wishes. Many celebrities from the film industry are also sending their love and wishes for the actress on her special day. However, one of the special birthday wishes that has caught everyone's attention is from her ex Rana Daggubati. The Baahubali star took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of him with Trisha and wrote, "Happy Happy old friend." Isn't it cute? Trisha and Rana Daggubati might have past but the duo share a great rapport as friends and setting major goals.

Kajal Aggarwal also wished the 96 actress on twitter. She wrote, "Happy birthday @trishtrashers hope you have a fab one! Stay blessed." Radika Sarathkumar is also among the celebs who showered Trisha with a beautiful birthday wish as she shared a throwback moment with the birthday girl. She wrote, "Happy birthday dear @trishtrashers be strong and positive as always. Love to you hope to catch up with you soon."

Check out Tweets below:

Happy birthday @trishtrashers hope you have a fab one! Stay blessed — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) May 4, 2020

Happy birthday dear @trishtrashers be strong and positive as always . Love to you hope to catch up with you soon pic.twitter.com/IAnaNwPGce — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 4, 2020

On the work front, Trisha Krishnan has a lot of films in her kitty including Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. She will also be seen in Raangi, Paramapadham Vilayattu.

During her recent interaction with fans on social media, the stunner also revealed that she is holding talks with Kamal Haasan for the sequel to cop drama Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu.

