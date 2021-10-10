Rana Daggubati wishes Rakul Preet Singh on her birthday and shares a memorable throwback photo

Rakul Preet Singh turns 31 today, October 10 and her close friends from the film industry are showering her with immense love and best wishes. Baahubali star Rana Daggubati also wished Rakul with a throwback photo clicked at an awards show. Sharing it on Twitter, he wrote, "Happy birthday Rakul…Have the best one," followed by a heart emoticon.

Rakul and Rana were rumoured to be in a relationship. However, they always denied the reports stating they are only good friends. On a talk show with Sophie Choudry a year ago, Rakul Preet Singh had reacted to her dating rumours with Rana Daggubati. "Oh My God!, We are neighbours and part of a close friend group with Lakshmi Manchu who is also my best friend. Rana is also one of my closest friends like that you know? He's been a friend since I started my film journey," said Rakul during the show.

She further added, "When I became friends with him, he was in a relationship."

Meanwhile, check out Rana's birthday wish post for Rakul:

Meanwhile, Rakul has confirmed her relationship with actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani. On her 31st birthday today, Rakul took to social media and penned a romantic note for Jackky.

She wrote, "Thankyouuuu my ! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! here is to making more memories together."