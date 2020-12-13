  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rana Daggubati wishes Venkatesh Daggubati on his birthday: Style Swag and everything I learnt is from him

Rana Daggubati pays tribute to Venkatesh Daggubati with his classic 'Attention Everybody', in true Rajakumari style.
21666 reads Mumbai
Rana Daggubati wishes Venkatesh Daggubati on his birthdayRana Daggubati wishes Venkatesh Daggubati on his birthday: Style Swag and everything I learnt is from him
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Giving a special tribute to his uncle and actor Venkatesh Daggubati on his birthday, Rana Daggubati’s released his classic ‘Attention Everybody’ sung by the pop star, American rapper RajaKumari. Interestingly, this song marks Rajakumari’s Telugu debut. The Telugu lyrics are written by Pranav Chaganty. The original track was composed by Maestro Illayaraja. The newest, quirky number is out now on YT.  Rana Daggubati shared the video link and wrote, "Style Swag and everything I learnt was from him!! Couldn’t find a better start to bring out the first SouthBay T-PoP song than..Attention-Everybody”!!"

He further wrote, "Best one for his fans who loved the old and Working with RajaKumari truly brought about an international vibe to the song and was happiest to bring her to Rap and sing in Telugu. So here’s to a many more such singles from SouthBay!!." Besides Rana, many others from the film industry have wishes Venky Mama star on his special day. Samantha Akkineni tweeted, "Happy birthday @VenkyMama..You radiate positivity and I am so blessed to have you in my life . God bless you with all my heart." 

Take a look below: 

Megastar Chiranjeevi shared a throwback picture with the birthday boy along with a long note that read: "Dearest @VenkyMama..Happy Birthday! BouquetI am always delighted at how you are as fun loving as you are profound & spiritual! Your #Narappa looks intense and makes a strong impact! May you have a great year ahead & savor another memorable success!"

Also Read: Happy Birthday Venkatesh Daggubati: Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu shower Venky Mama star with best wishes 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Flashback Friday: When Salman Khan, Venkatesh & Rana Daggubati set the dance stage on fire at a wedding party
Naarappa: Samantha Akkineni, Rana Daggubati go gaga about Venkatesh Daggubati's fierce look in Asuran remake
Rana Daggubati on NOT working with Naga Chaitanya, Venkatesh: Grandfather would have scolded me if he was here
Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh Daggubati get candid as they discuss films and other things with Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati shares a picture perfect moment with Naga Chaitanya & Venkatesh Daggubati; Check it out
Venkatesh Daggubati gets emotional; Says 'To work with my nephews Rana & Chaitanya was my dad's dream too'