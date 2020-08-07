  • facebook
Rana Daggubati's to be wife Miheeka Bajaj wears her mother's wedding outfit for Bhaat ceremony; See Photo

For Bhaat ceremony, which is a significant pre-wedding ritual, Rana Daggubati's to be wife Miheeka Bajaj wore her mother's wedding outfit and it was quite an emotional moment for mother-daughter duo.
Baahubali star Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's pre-wedding festivities started with Haldi ceremony on August 5 followed by grand Mehendi event yesterday. The Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies were hosted at Miheeka Bajaj's residence and was attended only by a few close family members. A few photos of the couple from their pre-wedding ceremonies have surfaced on social media and they look gorgeous together. South beauty Samantha Akkineni also graced the event. It is quite a happy yet emotional moment for the families ahead of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding. 

For one of the pre-wedding rituals, Miheeka decided to wear her mom Bunty Bajaj's wedding saree. For Bhaat ceremony, which is a significant pre-wedding ritual, Rana Daggubati's to be wife Miheeka Bajaj wore her mother's wedding outfit and it was quite an emotional moment for mother-daughter duo. Bunny Bajaj took to social media and shared a picture of her daughter looking beautiful in her saree. She wrote, "Baht function wearing my wedding outfit, could not stop crying my baby is all grown up." 

Isn't she looking stunning in grey and red saree paired with classic jewellery? Take a look below: 

Baht function wearing my wedding outfit , could not stop crying my baby is all grown up.#BAJaoeD

For the Haldi ceremony, Miheeka picked a yellow Arpita Mehta customised outfit that she paired with jewellery made of shells. On the other hand, Rana Daggubati complimented her in a traditional white mundu and shirt. 

"And life moves forward in smiles. Thank you," Rana Daggubati wrote as she shared a beautiful picture of him with Miheeka from their Haldi ceremony. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And life moves fwd in smiles :) Thank you 

The adorable couple is getting married on August 8 in a private ceremony in Hyderabad. The wedding will be attended only by 30 guests due to COVID-19. 

