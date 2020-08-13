Rana Daggubati's brother Abhiram meets with car accident; Escapes unhurt

According to media reports, Abhiram’s car rammed into another vehicle coming from the opposite direction. While both the cars badly got damaged, Abhiram Daggubati escaped unhurt.

Producer Suresh Babu's younger son and Rana Daggubati's brother Abhiram has hit the headlines after his car reportedly met with an accident at Panchavati Colony, Manikonda. According to media reports, Abhiram’s car rammed into another vehicle coming from the opposite direction. While both the cars badly got damaged, Abhiram Daggubati and the driver of the other car escaped unhurt. No casualties have been reported and the police is investigating the matter. A case has been registered for further investigation and reportedly, CCTV of the area will be checked.

Abhiram Daggubati was recently seen at his brother Rana Daggubati's wedding held at Ramanaidu Studios. Rana got married to designer Miheeka Bajaj in an intimate ceremony on August 8. The wedding was attended only by a few close friends of the actor including Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. Samantha also shared a picture-perfect family moment with the newlyweds and wrote, "#ranawedsmiheeka ... the most adorable @miheeka... Welcome to the family."



View this post on Instagram #ranawedsmiheeka ... the most adorable @miheeka Welcome to the family ... @reelsandframes A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Aug 8, 2020 at 12:39pm PDT

Also Read: Throwback Tuesday: When Rana Daggubati REVEALED that he is blind in one eye

Rana Daggubati's brother Abhiram was earlier in the news for all the wrong reasons. Controversial actress Sri Reddy had made a few revelations about her alleged affair with Suresh Babu’s son Abhiram Daggubati that had taken social media by storm.

Credits :Telugu Media

Share your comment ×