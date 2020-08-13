  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rana Daggubati's brother Abhiram meets with car accident; Escapes unhurt

According to media reports, Abhiram’s car rammed into another vehicle coming from the opposite direction. While both the cars badly got damaged, Abhiram Daggubati escaped unhurt.
45301 reads Mumbai
Rana Daggubati's brother Abhiram meets with car accident; Escapes unhurtRana Daggubati's brother Abhiram meets with car accident; Escapes unhurt

Producer Suresh Babu's younger son and Rana Daggubati's brother Abhiram has hit the headlines after his car reportedly met with an accident at Panchavati Colony, Manikonda. According to media reports, Abhiram’s car rammed into another vehicle coming from the opposite direction. While both the cars badly got damaged, Abhiram Daggubati and the driver of the other car escaped unhurt. No casualties have been reported and the police is investigating the matter. A case has been registered for further investigation and reportedly, CCTV of the area will be checked. 

Abhiram Daggubati was recently seen at his brother Rana Daggubati's wedding held at Ramanaidu Studios. Rana got married to designer Miheeka Bajaj in an intimate ceremony on August 8. The wedding was attended only by a few close friends of the actor including Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. Samantha also shared a picture-perfect family moment with the newlyweds and wrote, "#ranawedsmiheeka ... the most adorable @miheeka... Welcome to the family."
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#ranawedsmiheeka ... the most adorable @miheeka Welcome to the family ... @reelsandframes

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

Also Read: Throwback Tuesday: When Rana Daggubati REVEALED that he is blind in one eye 

Rana Daggubati's brother Abhiram was earlier in the news for all the wrong reasons. Controversial actress Sri Reddy had made a few revelations about her alleged affair with Suresh Babu’s son Abhiram Daggubati that had taken social media by storm. 

Credits :Telugu Media

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries
Jacqueline Fernandez’s skincare secrets to get a glowing skin like hers
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor’s conflict with sister to Rhea Chakraborty facing the ED again
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement