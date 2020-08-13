Rana Daggubati's brother Abhiram meets with car accident; Escapes unhurt
Producer Suresh Babu's younger son and Rana Daggubati's brother Abhiram has hit the headlines after his car reportedly met with an accident at Panchavati Colony, Manikonda. According to media reports, Abhiram’s car rammed into another vehicle coming from the opposite direction. While both the cars badly got damaged, Abhiram Daggubati and the driver of the other car escaped unhurt. No casualties have been reported and the police is investigating the matter. A case has been registered for further investigation and reportedly, CCTV of the area will be checked.
Rana Daggubati's brother Abhiram was earlier in the news for all the wrong reasons. Controversial actress Sri Reddy had made a few revelations about her alleged affair with Suresh Babu’s son Abhiram Daggubati that had taken social media by storm.