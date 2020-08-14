  1. Home
Rana Daggubati's family denies reports of Abhiram Daggubati's car accident

Reportedly, Abhiram’s car rammed into another vehicle coming from the opposite direction. However, his family has released a statement and has denied the reports.
Reports are doing rounds that Rana Daggubati's younger brother Abhiram Daggubati recently met with a car accident near Manikonda, Hyderabad and escaped unhurt. Reportedly, Abhiram’s car rammed into another vehicle coming from the opposite direction. However, his family has released a statement and has denied the involvement of Abhiram Daggubati in any car accident. Rana Daggubati's family has also clarified that the car doesn’t belong to anyone from their family. 

Meanwhile, Abhiram was recently seen at his brother Rana Daggubati's wedding held at Ramanaidu Studios. Rana got married to designer Miheeka Bajaj in an intimate ceremony on August 8. The wedding was attended only by the family members of the couple. Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan also graced the event. 

On the work front, reportedly, Abhiram Daggubati is all set to make his Telugu debut. However, no official confirmation regarding the same has been made yet. There is no report yet regarding if he has been signed for a film or not.

Earlier, Abhiram hit the headlines after controversial actress Sri Reddy made a few revelations about her alleged affair with him and it had taken social media by storm. 

