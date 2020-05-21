Rana Daggubati's father Suresh Babu reveals about meeting Miheeka Bajaj’s parents; Says 'They are not engaged'

Speculations started doing rounds that Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are already engaged amid lockdown. Now, Suresh Babu has cleared the air saying that they are not engaged.

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati, who is known to be a very private person, took social media by a storm as he confirmed his relationship with girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj. The South heartthrob shared a picture of him with Miheeka and wrote, "she said yes." Fans and even close friends from the film industry, including and Anil Kapoor flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the couple. Soon, speculations started doing rounds that Rana and Miheeka are already engaged amid lockdown. However, Rana's father and producer Suresh Babu has cleared the air saying that they are not engaged.

Taking to Hyderabad Times, Suresh Babu said, "We just met Miheeka’s parents over tea and that is all that happened. No, Rana hasn’t gotten engaged yet."

Further revealing about engagement and wedding plans, Suresh said, “There’s still time for all that and we are yet to decide the engagement and wedding dates. Yes, we are looking at a winter wedding, but in the wake of the ongoing corona crisis, there is still a lot that needs to fall in place. Once everything is finalised, we will make a formal announcement soon.”

Well, now time will tell if Rana and Miheeka will prefer for a low-key wedding, considering the current situation in the country due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Miheeka Bajaj is a designer by profession. She is also close to Sonam Kapoor and the entire Kapoor family.

Anil Kapoor was among the first who congratulated Miheeka and Rana for their new beginning. He wrote, "Congratulations my Hyderabad son. I am so happy. The best thing to happen to both of you."

