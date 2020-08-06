Rana Daggubati's fiancee Miheeka Bajaj is a boho bride in shells & yellow outfit for her Haldi ceremony; PICS

Rana Daggubati's fiancee Miheeka Bajaj picked the traditional yellow outfit for her Haldi ceremony and looked beautiful in it. Take a look below.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's pre-wedding ceremonies have kick-started. The couple is all set to tie the knot on August 8th and we can already feel the wedding vibes in the air. The first photos from Miheeka Bajaj's Haldi ceremony are out and she looks stunning. Rana Daggubati's fiancee Miheeka picked the traditional yellow outfit for her Haldi ceremony. While we are totally in love with her elegant yet stylish outfit, Miheeka completed her boho look with jewellery made of shells. Isn't she looking beautiful? Subtle makeup, sharp eyeliner and bright pink lips finished out her look. The Haldi ceremony was attended by Rana's family members and close friends also.

Also, as earlier we revealed, Rana Daggubati's 'PelliKoduku' ceremony was performed at his residence yesterday. The couple is getting married this week amid lockdown but the families have made sure to follow all the new guidelines due to Coronavirus. All the pre-wedding rituals will be performed at their residence and the guestlist for the wedding has been restricted to 30. Though it will be a grand wedding with a special theme, beautiful decor, Rana and Miheeka's families have not invited even some of their closest friends.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni to Tamannaah Bhatia: 5 Times South stars looked like QUEENS in ruffled sarees

Meanwhile, check out Miheeka Bajaj's Haldi ceremony photos below:

During his live interaction with Lakshmi Manchi, Rana Daggubati revealed about how he proposed Miheeka for marriage. "She knew where I’m getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that’s it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was a commitment," the Baahubali actor spilled the beans during the Live interaction.

To unversed, Miheeka was born and brought up in Hyderabad. She has done her Master's in Interior Design from Chelsea University and owns an interior decor company.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×