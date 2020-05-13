Rana Daggubati's fiancee Miheeka Bajaj has begun wedding prep? Her 'following' IG accounts drop huge hint

Rana Daggubati's partner Miheeka has already begun wedding prep and is 'following' some popular Mehendi artists, well-know designers, flower decor companies' accounts on Instagram.

Celebrity couples are looked upon as the epitome of love and they set major relationship goals for their fans out there. One of the most sought-after actors in Telugu film industry, Rana Daggubati recently announced about his engagement to designer Miheeka Bajaj, and the couple is sending out a powerful message of their inseparable love and bond. Rana Daggubati’s fiancee Miheeka Bajaj does not belong to a film background. She is a designer by profession and has also ventured into an event management company. She owns Dew Drop Design Studio – an event management company. Well, the couple is all set to tie the knot later this year. Rana Daggubati’s father and producer Suresh Babu recently confirmed that the wedding preparations have kick-started. Amid lockdown, the families of both Rana and Miheeka are looking forward to start wedding prep. Miheeka Bajaj is already taking inspiration from popular wedding event management companies. Rana Daggubati's fiancee Miheeka has already begun wedding prep and is 'following' some popular Mehendi artists, well-know designers, flower decor companies' accounts on Instagram. Well, Miheeka is clearly looking for a dreamy wedding and we are expecting it to be a grand one as well.

Talking to Times Of India, Suresh Babu recently confirmed, “The wedding will happen this year. We were thinking of having it around December but it could happen even sooner than that too. We will reveal the details once things are finalised. One thing’s for sure, the kids have given us a nice way to enhance our lockdown productivity. We’ll now be busy planning a wedding.”

Credits :Instagram

