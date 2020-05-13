Rana Daggubati's GF Miheeka Bajaj is connected to Sonam Kapoor and family; Here's how

From wishing Sonam Kapoor on her birthday to being by her side on her wedding day, Rana Daggubati's GF Miheeka Bajaj's Instagram feed proves she is super close to the Kapoor family.

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati is known to be a private person and likes to stay away from the media glare. However, yesterday he left his fans surprised by making his relationship official with girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj. Rana took to Instagram and shared a lovely picture with his ladylove and wrote, 'she said yes!' Many people from the film industry were surprised as Rana announced about it. From Samantha Akkineni to Ram Charan, Kiara Advani and many others took to social media and showered the couple with congratulatory messages. Megastar Chiranjeevi also shared a picture with Rana and wrote, "Congratulations my Boy @RanaDaggubati Finally the mighty #BhallalaDeva is struck by Cupid & Getting hitched. #Lockdown leads to #WedLock. God Bless You Both!"

Not many know Miheeka Bajaj is Hyderabadi at heart and keeps travelling between Mumbai and Hyderabad for work. Miheeka ventured into the décor space in 2018 and has been following her dreams. She is close to a lot of Bollywood celebrities and is often seen partying and attending events in Mumbai. She is also close to and her family. Anil Kapoor was among the first who congratulated Miheeka and Rana for their new beginning. He wrote, "Congratulations my Hyderabad son. I am so happy. The best thing to happen to both of you." From wishing Sonam Kapoor on her birthday to being by her side on her wedding day, Miheeka's Instagram feed proves she is very close to the Kapoor family.



View this post on Instagram Congratulations @sonamkapoor @anandahuja!!!! There couldn’t be another couple more meant to be than the two of you!! #EverydayPhenomenal #sonamkishaadi A post shared by miheeka (@miheeka) on May 9, 2018 at 1:36pm PDT

Miheeka also shared a picture with Shanaya Kapoor, which was clicked at Sonam's wedding.



View this post on Instagram #EverydayPhenomenal #sonamkishaadi A post shared by miheeka (@miheeka) on May 9, 2018 at 1:34pm PDT

In an interview with You and I, Miheeka Bajaj had shared about her passion and hobbies. The stunner said, "Food is a big passion of mine, and so cooking is one of my favourite hobbies. I also love reading books. I enjoy writing occasionally. And gifting. I love everything about gifts, from the presentation to finding the most apt gift to suit the person’s preferences. I plan on starting a company dedicated to luxury gifting in the near future."

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly looking forward to their wedding, which will reportedly take place later this year.

