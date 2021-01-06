Rana Daggubati's Haathi Mere Saathi release date postponed; Actor says welcoming the new normal

Rana Daggubati has shared a new release date of his upcoming film, Haathi Mere Saathi.

Rana Daggubati starrer action drama Haathi Mere Saathi, which was set to release this month has been postponed to March. Yes, the film, which is directed by Prabhu Solomon, will not release on March 26. Sharing about it on social media, Rana wrote, "Welcoming the new year and the new normal, we are excited to bring #HaathiMereSaathi, #Aranya, and #Kaadan on 26th March, in a theatre near you!." Haathi Mere Saathi is called Kaadan in Tamil and in Telugu as Aranya.

The shooting of the film got delayed last year due to COVID-19 pandemic on the country. Well, the makers then decided to release the film on Makar Sankranthi. However, due to some reasons, this Rana Daggubati starrer has been now postponed to March. Haathi Mere Saathi also stars Pulkit Samrat along with Rana in the Hindi version. Shantanu Moitra is the music composer while Oscar-winning sound engineer, Resul Pookutty has done the sound designing.

The film is simultaneously shot in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, with a different cast across languages, and is slated to hit screens on March 26.

Check out Rana's tweet below:

The story of the film is about how a conflict arises when a corporate giant threatens to destroy the jungle and the eco-system of elephants. However, the hero -- a son of the soil and protector of the forest -- rises to protect his home, the forest.

