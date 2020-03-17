Rana Daggubati's Haathi Mere Saathi release date postponed due to COVID 19; Makers release official statement
A lot of Bollywood and South films have been postponed due to Covid-19 that has spread globally. Due to the coronavirus outbreak across the globe, including India, cinema halls, malls, amusement parks and a lot of places have been shut. The makers of the upcoming films have also postponed the release dates. Rana Daggubati's upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi has been postponed due to same reason. The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared an official statement regarding the same.
"In light of recent developments of COVID19 Coronavirus, our recent announcement regarding the scheduled release of Haathi Mere Saathi, Aranya (Telugu title) and Kaadan (Tamil title) stands changed. In solidarity with our partners, exhibitors, distributors and audiences, we pray for health and happiness of all and as we are monitoring the situation, we do hope that we come back with a new release date soon. Sincerely, the entire cast and crew that worked tirelessly to bring this story to you," reads the post.
Haathi Mere Saathi starring Daggubati is helmed by ace Tamil director Prabhu Solomon. The other versions of the film will also feature, Ratsasan actor Vishnu Vishal and Pulkit Samrat.
Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas’ ‘Kilometers and Kilometers’, Mohanlal starrer Marakkar are among the South films that have been postponed due to the Coronavirus scare.
The megastar Chiranjeevi has halted the shoot of his upcoming film Acharya for 10-15 days as a preventive measure for the entire cast and crew.
