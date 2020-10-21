Rana Daggubati's Kaadan releasing on Makar Sankranti 2021: Be part of thrilling battle with Haathi Mere Saathi

Vishnu Vishal also expressed his excitement as Kaadan is finally set to release next year during Makar Sankranti.

Rana Daggubati's Kadaan, also called Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi will hit the screens in 2021. Titled Kaadan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu, Rana Daggubati starrer will be releasing in cinema halls during Pongal. Besides Rana, the upcoming film also has Pulkit Samrat and Vishnu Vishal in the lead roles. Sharing a new look of him with his co-stars on Instagram, Rana Daggubati wrote, "Fighting the pandemic has shown us that our forests have been fighting a growing pandemic of human destruction for a long time! When will this stop!? Lets create awareness with #Kaadan, releasing on Pongal 2021 only at a theatre near you!."

In his next Instagram post, the Baahubali actor shared about the big announcement. He wrote, "*A big announcement! *- Today, even as we deal with a deadly pandemic, the one faced by our forests, that of human encroachment and deforestation continues to loom over us. Be a part of this thrilling battle with #HaathiMereSaathi, releasing in theatres on Makar Sankranti 2021!."

Vishnu Vishal also expressed his excitement as Kaadan is finally set to release next year during Makar Sankranti amidst the global pandemic. The actor tweeted, "My first direct TELUGU movie :)Been waiting so long for everyone to watch #Aranya.."

Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the much-awaited film will release in three languages – Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The story of the film revolves around elephants and Kaadan’s relationship with the jungle and his back story.

