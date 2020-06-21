  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rana Daggubati's ladylove Miheeka Bajaj stuns in mint green lehenga accessorised with elegant Jadau mala

Looks like the pre-wedding festivities have already kick-started as Rana Daagubati's ladylove Miheeka Bajaj shared a stunning look of herself dressed up in designer lehenga.
15204 reads Mumbai
Rana Daggubati's ladylove Miheeka Bajaj stuns in mint green lehenga accessorised with elegant Jadau malaRana Daggubati's ladylove Miheeka Bajaj stuns in mint green lehenga accessorised with elegant Jadau mala
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati and his fiance Miheeka Bajaj's wedding is one of the most awaited events of the year. The couple is all set to tie the knot in August and the preparations for the big fat wedding have already begun. The pre-wedding festivities have kick-started as Miheeka Bajaj shared a stunning look of herself dressed up in designer lehenga. Sharing it on her Instagram, Rana's ladylove wrote, "The celebrations continue!'. Miheeka also thanked her team for making her day special. The bride-to-be wrote, "Thank you for making my day so much more special!"

Miheeka accessorised her stunning mint green Jayanti Reddy label lehenga with an elegant Jadau mala having polkis, rubies and pink tourmalines crafted in 18kt gold from Krsala Jewellers. She also picked traditional jadau maang tikka and bracelet with polkis to complete her look. Keeping it simple with minimal makeup and natural open hair, Miheeka finished her gorgeous look with a bindi and pink lips. We are loving her every bit of royal look and can't wait to see her in many more such stunning looks.

Check out photos below: 

Meanwhile, Rana Daagubati's father recently confirmed the couple will tie the knot on August 8. Keeping in mind the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and government protocols, the wedding arrangements are being done accordingly. The Roka ceremony took place a few weeks back and was attended by only close family members. Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya also graced the event. 

Also Read: Nayanthara, Rana Daggubati & Thala Ajith’s throwback photo from Arrambam will take you on a nostalgic ride 

The Baahubali star made his relationship official with Miheeka Bajaj last month. Sharing a picture of him with his fiance Miheeka, the actor wrote,  "And she said Yes :) #MiheekaBajaj." 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And she said Yes #MiheekaBajaj

A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement