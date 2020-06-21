Rana Daggubati's ladylove Miheeka Bajaj stuns in mint green lehenga accessorised with elegant Jadau mala

Looks like the pre-wedding festivities have already kick-started as Rana Daagubati's ladylove Miheeka Bajaj shared a stunning look of herself dressed up in designer lehenga.

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati and his fiance Miheeka Bajaj's wedding is one of the most awaited events of the year. The couple is all set to tie the knot in August and the preparations for the big fat wedding have already begun. The pre-wedding festivities have kick-started as Miheeka Bajaj shared a stunning look of herself dressed up in designer lehenga. Sharing it on her Instagram, Rana's ladylove wrote, "The celebrations continue!'. Miheeka also thanked her team for making her day special. The bride-to-be wrote, "Thank you for making my day so much more special!"

Miheeka accessorised her stunning mint green Jayanti Reddy label lehenga with an elegant Jadau mala having polkis, rubies and pink tourmalines crafted in 18kt gold from Krsala Jewellers. She also picked traditional jadau maang tikka and bracelet with polkis to complete her look. Keeping it simple with minimal makeup and natural open hair, Miheeka finished her gorgeous look with a bindi and pink lips. We are loving her every bit of royal look and can't wait to see her in many more such stunning looks. Check out photos below:

Meanwhile, Rana Daagubati's father recently confirmed the couple will tie the knot on August 8. Keeping in mind the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and government protocols, the wedding arrangements are being done accordingly. The Roka ceremony took place a few weeks back and was attended by only close family members. Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya also graced the event.

The Baahubali star made his relationship official with Miheeka Bajaj last month. Sharing a picture of him with his fiance Miheeka, the actor wrote, "And she said Yes :) #MiheekaBajaj."

