Rana Daggubati's Pellikoduku ceremony begins, Miheeka Bajaj & family host Mata Ki Chowki ahead of the wedding

Rana Daggubati's 'PelliKoduku' ceremony is being performed at his residence and on the other hand, 'Mata Ki Chowki' has been hosted at Miheeka Bajaj's residence today.

Rana Daggubati is all set to tie the knot with Miheeka Bajaj on August 8th in Hyderabad. Though it will be a grand wedding at Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace, only selected friends and relatives have been invited due to COVID-19. The couple is set to enter into wedlock in a few days and pre-wedding festivities have already begun. Rana Daggubati's 'PelliKoduku' ceremony is being performed at his residence and on the other hand, 'Mata Ki Chowki' has been hosted at Bajaj's residence today. PelliKoduku is a ceremony to purify the groom with holy ingredients and to prepare him for the wedding day. Well, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's families are following their own traditional ways to celebrate pre-wedding ceremonies.

According to media reports, only a few close friends will be attending the wedding. Not more than 30 people will be present on Rana and Miheeka's special day as the families are following strict COVID-19 guidelines. Miheeka’s mom Bunty Bajaj in an interview to Times Of India revealed, "Miheeka and I have designed the entire theme for the wedding and we got a team from Delhi to execute it. I want to keep the theme a surprise so I won’t reveal what it is yet, but it will be truly special."

Meanwhile, no photos from their pre-wedding festivities have surfaced on social media yet.

Also Read: Rana Daggubati’s pre wedding bells chime loud as Miheeka Bajaj shares a glimpse of marriage preparation

On the work front, Rana Daggubati will be next seen in his upcoming film, Virata Parvam. The film stars Sai Pallavi in the film lead roles with Priyamani and Nandita Das in important roles. Directed by Venu Udugul, Virata Parvam is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri.

He is also looking forward to the release of his upcoming film, Haathi Mere Saathi, which got delayed due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×