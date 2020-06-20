  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rana Daggubati's picture with Prabhas will bring back fond memories from SS Rajamouli's Baahubali

The fans and followers of the Baahubali stars can't stop gushing over this throwback photo which shows Rana Daggubati and Prabhas in a happy mood.
5213 reads Mumbai
Rana Daggubati's picture with Prabhas will bring back fond memories from SS Rajamouli's BaahubaliRana Daggubati's picture with Prabhas will bring back fond memories from SS Rajamouli's Baahubali
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The south star Rana Daggubati is known to be one of the most talented actors from the industry. The iconic film by ace director SS Rajamouli, Baahubali featured, both Rana Daggubati and Prabhas. The throwback picture of the southern stars Rana Daggubati and Prabhas will surely take you down the memory lane when Baahubali was looking forward to its release on the big screen. The fans and followers of both Rana and Prabhas can't stop gushing about this throwback photo which shows Rana Daggubati and Prabhas in a happy mood. On the work front, Rana Daggubati will be seen as the lead in the upcoming film titled Aranya. This film will see a man vs animal theme.

The teaser of the film Aranya has generated a lot of intrigue and interest in the minds of the people. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to the film. The film was slated for a release, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a nationwide lockdown was imposed. The theatres were shut down and filmmakers had to suspend their filming and production work. Now, news reports also suggest that Rana Daggubati will be tying the knot with his ladylove Miheeka Bajaj.

Check out Rana Daggubati & Prabhas' photo

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Yes most of you were right it's the #Baahubali himself checking out Augmented Reality. #NeneRajuNeneMantri

A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on

On the other hand, Prabhas is looking forward to complete the filming of his highly anticipated film, Prabhas 20. The makers are yet to announce the official title of the film. This film is helmed by ace south director Radha Krishna Kumar. The upcoming film Prabhas 20, will also feature south siren Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

(ALSO READ: Nayanthara, Rana Daggubati & Thala Ajith’s throwback photo from Arrambam will take you on a nostalgic ride)

Credits :instagram

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement