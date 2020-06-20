Rana Daggubati's picture with Prabhas will bring back fond memories from SS Rajamouli's Baahubali

The fans and followers of the Baahubali stars can't stop gushing over this throwback photo which shows Rana Daggubati and Prabhas in a happy mood.

The south star Rana Daggubati is known to be one of the most talented actors from the industry. The iconic film by ace director SS Rajamouli, Baahubali featured, both Rana Daggubati and Prabhas. The throwback picture of the southern stars Rana Daggubati and Prabhas will surely take you down the memory lane when Baahubali was looking forward to its release on the big screen. The fans and followers of both Rana and Prabhas can't stop gushing about this throwback photo which shows Rana Daggubati and Prabhas in a happy mood. On the work front, Rana Daggubati will be seen as the lead in the upcoming film titled Aranya. This film will see a man vs animal theme.

The teaser of the film Aranya has generated a lot of intrigue and interest in the minds of the people. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to the film. The film was slated for a release, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a nationwide lockdown was imposed. The theatres were shut down and filmmakers had to suspend their filming and production work. Now, news reports also suggest that Rana Daggubati will be tying the knot with his ladylove Miheeka Bajaj.

Check out Rana Daggubati & Prabhas' photo

On the other hand, Prabhas is looking forward to complete the filming of his highly anticipated film, Prabhas 20. The makers are yet to announce the official title of the film. This film is helmed by ace south director Radha Krishna Kumar. The upcoming film Prabhas 20, will also feature south siren Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

Credits :instagram

