Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj attends Karwa Chauth celebrations at Anil Kapoor & Sunita Kapoor's home

Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj was spotted arriving at Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's home in Mumbai for Karwa Chauth celebrations. One can see, Miheeka is looking stunning in a purple dress with yellow and pink contrast dupatta. She was all smiles for the paps before making her way inside the car.

The Karwa Chauth celebration at Anil Kapoor's house was attended by many other star wives including Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput. Padmini Kolhapure to Shaza Morani, Anissa Malhotra Jain, a lot of other famous Bollywood personalities were also a part of the celebration.

For the unversed, Karwa Chauth is a ritual of fasting celebrated by married women seeking the longevity of their husbands. On this day, the married women, especially in North India, observe fast from sunrise to moonrise.

Talking about Miheeka Bajaj, she is a Hyderabad-based entrepreneur. Miheeka and Rana got married last year during the lockdown in presence of their close friends and family members.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati is in Hyderabad shooting for his upcoming film Bheemla Nayak alongside Pawan Kalyan.

