Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj calls him 'coolest husband' as he chats with WWE wrestler The Undertaker

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are grabbing all the attention over their cute posts for each other on social media.

Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj is super proud and can't keep calm as her husband chats with WWE wrestler Undertaker. Miheeka took to Instagram and shared a picture of Rana from his conversation with the most popular WWE wrestler and wrote, "My husband’s the coolest!." Today morning, Miheeka posted another picture of Rana on her Instagram story and wrote, "Isn't my husband cutest?" Rana and Miheeka are grabbing all the attention over their cute posts for each other on social media.

Meanwhile, an Instagram user confessed Dingoism (an animated creature) that she is in love with Rana Daggubati. She wrote, "Say Rana, I still love him after he's married also. Ok bye." Dingoism replied to this saying, "Miheeka gonna be mad pissed." To this, Miheeka had a hilarious and smart response. The star wife replied, "Not more pissed than I am with you, Dingoism." Rana and Miheeka Bajaj celebrated their first Karwa Chauth on November 4 and a few photos from the celebration surfaced on social media.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati recently announced that his upcoming trilingual film, Kaadan is releasing on Makar Sankranti 2021. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and is finally releasing in theatres next year. In Hindi, the film has been titled, Haathi Mere Saathi.

