Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj looks regal in a tulle chikankari Manish Malhotra saree; Take a look

Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka recently shared a picture of her posing on the balcony of their house in a stunning chikankari saree with a waist belt.

Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj is grabbing all the attention ever since she tied the knot with the Baahubali actor. The star wife recently shared a picture of her posing at the balcony of their house in a stunning Manish Malhotra saree. One can see in the photo, the new bride keeps it simple as possible and lets her outfit do all the talking. The saree features tulle with threadwork and hand embroidery work. Diamond earrings and a waist belt to chikankari saree completed her look. Isn't she looking beautiful? Rana and Miheeka got married amid lockdown in August. The wedding was attended by Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya and a few close family members.

During a live Instagram interaction with Lakshmi Manchu ahead of is wedding, Rana Daggubati spilled the beans regarding how he proposed his ladylove. "She knew where I’m getting at when I called her and then she met me in person, that’s it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious, a commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real." Miheeka was already friends with Rana's sisters and was close to Daggubati family.

Meanwhile, check out her latest look:

To unversed, Miheeka is a interior designer by profession and has been a part of Rana's family for years.

Rana made his relationship official on May 12 this year as he shared a picture of him with Miheeka, and captioned it, "And she said Yes."

