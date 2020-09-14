  1. Home
Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj looks regal in a tulle chikankari Manish Malhotra saree; Take a look

Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka recently shared a picture of her posing on the balcony of their house in a stunning chikankari saree with a waist belt.
September 14, 2020
Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj is grabbing all the attention ever since she tied the knot with the Baahubali actor. The star wife recently shared a picture of her posing at the balcony of their house in a stunning Manish Malhotra saree. One can see in the photo, the new bride keeps it simple as possible and lets her outfit do all the talking. The saree features tulle with threadwork and hand embroidery work. Diamond earrings and a waist belt to chikankari saree completed her look. Isn't she looking beautiful? Rana and Miheeka got married amid lockdown in August. The wedding was attended by Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya and a few close family members. 

During a live Instagram interaction with Lakshmi Manchu ahead of is wedding, Rana Daggubati spilled the beans regarding how he proposed his ladylove. "She knew where I’m getting at when I called her and then she met me in person, that’s it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious, a commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real." Miheeka was already friends with Rana's sisters and was close to Daggubati family. 

Meanwhile, check out her latest look: 

To unversed, Miheeka is a interior designer by profession and has been a part of Rana's family for years. 

Rana made his relationship official on May 12 this year as he shared a picture of him with Miheeka, and captioned it, "And she said Yes."

Anonymous 5 hours ago

She is the ideal match for RB . same status , educated,mind of her own . Trisha or any one else would not have fit in his society .

Anonymous 1 day ago

Samantha is commenting

Anonymous 2 days ago

Another star wife to Pinkvilla's feed with nothing else to their names

Anonymous 2 days ago

That style is so outdated but she does look delicate royal.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Thank God we get to see other ppls pix also other than that samanthas she n that ridiculous pout of hers

Anonymous 2 days ago

Rana got lucky and I guess patience really pays. I guess charan is the only unlucky guy with an overbearing wife.

Anonymous 2 days ago

U must b ugly

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ur head n ur tail

Anonymous 2 days ago

Hehehe true that

Anonymous 2 days ago

and you are an idiot.. the beauty is in the mind..

Anonymous 2 days ago

For some making comments here and comparing Miheeka's looks with other actors spouse, would like to say they are making a 'Fool' of themselves by being so superficial..maybe, looks is all that matters for these dimwits! PV pls post this comment!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Only ugly ppl talk like this

Anonymous 2 days ago

So so pretty

Anonymous 2 days ago

Of all the young hero’s wife’s she stole the show!!!Allu Arjun,Ram Charan none can match her

Anonymous 2 days ago

To one of the replies,Chaithu's wife is her devarani

Anonymous 2 days ago

Dulquer salmans wife is a stunning women. But seriously money can make even normal girls look more beautiful. Even here the diamond rings add to her slender beauty. She's way prettier than plastic bag Samantha though.

Anonymous 2 days ago

nagachaitanya wife can match her

Anonymous 2 days ago

What a stupid comment to make..is it only about looks always? Maybe other actora wife are good natured if not as good looking which is all that matters!

Anonymous 2 days ago

She is the prettiest of all!!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

So many alcohol bottles...

Anonymous 2 days ago

What an a abservation

Anonymous 2 days ago

Y u want to buy?

Anonymous 2 days ago

Seen*

Anonymous 2 days ago

The most beautiful Entrepreneur I have seem

Anonymous 2 days ago

Beautiful inside and out.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Wat a stunner

