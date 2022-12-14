Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj's long-worded birthday message for him is all things pure love

When one thinks about Tollywood stars, Rana Daggubati is definitely at the top of the list. The Baahubali star is celebrating his 38th birthday today on 14th December. Commemorating the special day, his better half Miheeka took to her Instagram handle and shared a nostalgic post for the birthday star. She dropped a string of pictures of Rana Daggbuati, starting from his childhood, to some more recent ones.

Her post also included a profound note that went, "Happy happy birthday to the cutest baby turned most good-looking man! Look at how gorgeous he is! Thank you for all the joy and happiness you bring into my life! I was looking for a husband but found a best friend instead. You are all things wonderful rolled into one! Really doesn’t get better... I love you baby...My love for you knows no bounds so now you’re stuck with my crazy for life! have the best year ahead and may all your dreams come true! @ranadaggubati."